Breaking: FG evacuates last batch of stranded Nigerians from UK, US as another 271 return

The federal government on Friday evacuated the final batch of stranded Nigerians from the United Kingdom since the inception of novel coronavirus.

On Friday night, 271 of them arrived Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja via Air Europe

An update on the twitter handle of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) read, “271 evacuees arrived Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja today, August 21st 2020, at about 1906HRS from London United Kingdom via Air Europa. Also as earlier reported, the last Evacuation flight from the USA arrived Abuja and Lagos.

“With Ethiopian Airlines ET. 509 today 21st Aug 2020 from Newark New Jersey at about 1300HRS and 1500HRS respectively with 87 Male, 111 female, and 10 infants, with a total of 89 passengers for Abuja and 119 for Lagos.

“This last flight brought the total number of stranded Nigerians evacuated from the USA to 2,322 returnees. All evacuees tested Negative to COVID-19 and will all proceed on a 14-day SELF ISOLATION as mandated by @NCDCgov and Presidential Task Force on Covid_19.”

Details loading…

Related

No tags for this post.