Breaking: FG extends resumption of Int’l flight

The federal government has again postponed resumption of international flight due to continuous spread of coronavirus in the country and beyond.

However, the Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika via his twitter handle explained that no new resumption date has not been scheduled.

He said, “International Flight resumption date is not October. NAMA just issued a routine 90 day notices to Airmen (NOTAM). In liaison with Health, Foreign Affairs & PTF COVID-19, we will announce the agreed date, regardless of the ban by Europe, UAE etc. May be earlier than October.”

Details loading…