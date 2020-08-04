Breaking: FG jerks up hate speech fine

The fine for hate speech in Nigeria has been increased from N500,000 to N5 million.

Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, who disclosed this in Lagos on Tuesday while unveiling the Reviewed Broadcasting Code said the increase came into effect after President Muhammadu Buhari approved recommendations to reposition the Nigeria Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

A statement by the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture quoted Mohammed as saying that the amendments were necessitated by a Presidential directive in the wake of the 2019 general elections for an inquiry into the regulatory role of the National Broadcasting Commission as well as the conduct of the various broadcast stations before, during and after elections.

Details loading…