Breaking: FG recalls Nigeria’s envoy from Indonesia over ‘assault’ on diplomat

The federal government has immediately recalled its Ambassador in Indonesia as it reviews its bilateral relations with the country.

The ministry disclosed this in a statement signed by the spokesperson, Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esther Sunsuwa, following a viral video which showed Indonesian immigration officials allegedly assaulting a Nigerian diplomat inside a car.

According to the statement, “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has received a comprehensive report from the Nigerian Ambassador in Indonesia on the manhandling and arrest of a Nigerian diplomat.

“The Nigerian Government demands appropriate sanctions against the relevant officials and has recalled its Ambassador in Indonesia for consultations, including a review of bilateral relations.“

Already, the Indonesian government’s has apologised over the incident.