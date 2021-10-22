Breaking: FG reveals Sunday Igboho’s major sponsor, exposes Nnamdi Kanu

The federal government on Friday said it has uncovered major financier of the Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Igboho.

Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami who disclosed this revealed that a member of the National Assembly is capable.

Malami, who was silent on the identity of the federal lawmaker, said a report by a security committee constituted by the federal government also revealed that Igboho allegedly received funding from a firm known as Abbai Bako and sons.

He said the company is allegedly being probed for terrorism financing activities.

According to him, “It might be recalled that Abbal Bako & sons and its promoter Abdullahi Umar Usman are suspects in the on-going joint terrorist financing investigation.

“Abdullahi Umar Usman is, by way of financial transaction, connected to Surajo Abubakar Muhammad (who was sentenced to life imprisonment in UAE on charges of financing terrorism (Boko Haram).” Malami said.

The AGF said the committee also made damning discovery about the activities of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, and his followers.

