Breaking: FG reveals when ban on Twitter ‘ll be lifted in Nigeria

Nigerians will soom return to micro blogging platform, Twitter, after the federal government assured that the ban on the social media operations will soon be lifted.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, gave this the assurance after the week’s virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Minister said most of the conditions given to Twitter operations have been accepted.

He said the areas still pending such as Twitter setting up an office and having a Twitter staff of management cadre that will serve as the country representative, were being discussed.

