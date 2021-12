Report reaching Blueprint indicates that the federal government has shut down the office of one of Nigeria’s telecommunication companies in Abuja.

The office located around Wuse 2 according to Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) was closed after the company failed to pay N4.7 billion debt.

The NCAA Director–General, Capt. Musa Nuhu, said the main switch centre of the company will be put until the debt is cleared.

