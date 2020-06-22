Breaking: FG summons Envoy over attacks on Nigeria’s building in Ghana (Pitcures)

Onyeama with Denoo

has summoned the Chargè d' Affaires of Ghana to Nigeria Ms Iva Denoo over recent attacks on one of Nigeria's building inside the country's diplomatic premises in Accra.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama who revealed the latest development via his Twitter handle wrote, “Summoned the Chargè d’ Affaires of the High Commission of #Ghana to Nigeria, Ms Iva Denoo to demand urgent explanation on the recent attacks on a residential building in our diplomatic premises and reinforcement of security around diplomatic premises and staff.”

Details loading…

