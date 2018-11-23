Breaking: FG to sanction organisations, agencies for denying staff right of holidays

The federal government has threatened to sanction any organization, institution or affiliation that denies Nigerians the right to observe their holidays as provided in the Act by an “appropriate authority.”

Minister of Interior Lt Gen. (rtd) Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau who disclosed this Friday in Abuja, said the laws establishing Public Holidays are contained in the Public Holidays Act of 1979, which states that, “The days mentioned in the Schedule to this Act shall be kept as public holidays throughout Nigeria.”

A statement signed by the Ministry’s Director Press Mohammed Manga, called on Nigerians to ensure strict observance of all Public Holidays according to the provision of the law.

The statement also urged all Nigerians, irrespective of their organizations, institutions or affiliations to ensure they obey and observe all holidays declared by government, adding that according to the Act, “no person shall be compellable to do any act on a day appointed by or under the provisions of this Act to be kept as a public holiday which he would not be compellable to do on a Sunday.”

The Minister warned that Government would not hesitate to sanction any Organization, Institution or affiliation that denies Nigerians the right to observe their holidays as provided in the Act by an “appropriate authority”.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.