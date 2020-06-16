Breaking: FG unveils 12 new Perm Secs…see their full names, state of origin

June 16, 2020 Editor Breaking News, News, Top Stories 0




President Mohammadu Buhari on Tuesday approved the appointment of 12 new Permanent Secretaries in the Federal .

Head of the of the Federation (HOCSF), Dr Folasade Yem-Esanmade, this known in a statement signed by Director Communication, Mrs Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, in her office in Abuja.

The new Permanent Secretaries are; Mr Akinlade Oluwatoyin from Kogi, Malam Alkali Nura from Kano State,Mr Anyanwutaku Ifeoma from Anambra, Mr Ardo Kumo from , Mr Belgore Lamido from and Mr Ekpa Akpabio from Cross River.

Others are; Malam Hussaini Babangida from Jigawa State, Malam Mahmuda Mamman from Yobe, Mr Meribole Kwukuemeka from Abia, Malam Mohammed Ganda from Sokoto State, Mr Tarfa Peter from Adamawa and Mr Udoh Omokunmi from .

The date for their swearing-in and deployment is yet to be announced.

You searched: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Matched content



Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*