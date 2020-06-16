Breaking: FG unveils 12 new Perm Secs…see their full names, state of origin

President Mohammadu Buhari on Tuesday approved the appointment of 12 new Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service.

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), Dr Folasade Yem-Esanmade, this known in a statement signed by Director Communication, Mrs Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, in her office in Abuja.

The new Permanent Secretaries are; Mr Akinlade Oluwatoyin from Kogi, Malam Alkali Nura from Kano State,Mr Anyanwutaku Ifeoma from Anambra, Mr Ardo Kumo from Gombe State, Mr Belgore Lamido from Kwara and Mr Ekpa Akpabio from Cross River.

Others are; Malam Hussaini Babangida from Jigawa State, Malam Mahmuda Mamman from Yobe, Mr Meribole Kwukuemeka from Abia, Malam Mohammed Ganda from Sokoto State, Mr Tarfa Peter from Adamawa and Mr Udoh Omokunmi from Oyo State.

The date for their swearing-in and deployment is yet to be announced.