Breaking: FIFA drops Indonesia as U20 World Cup host

Indonesia has been stripped of hosting FIFA U-20 World Cup 2023 amidst political turmoil regarding Israel’s participation.

FIFA said Indonesia was removed from staging the 24-team tournament scheduled to start on May 20 “due to the current circumstances” without specifying details.

The decision came after a meeting in Doha between FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Indonesian soccer federation president Erick Thohir.

A new host will be announced as soon as possible, with the dates of the tournament currently remaining unchanged.

Potential sanctions against the PSSI may also be decided at a later stage.

Sky sports

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

