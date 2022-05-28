Breaking: Final agreement reached as club management confirms official Todd Boehly’s Chelsea takeover

Chelsea have said they expect Todd Boehly’s £4.25billion takeover to go through on Monday after confirming a ‘final and definitive agreement’ had been signed with the consortium led by the American businessman.

The announcement from Chelsea is the latest step towards Boehly and Clearlake Capital officially buying the club from Roman Abramovich.

Chelsea Football Club can confirm that a final and definitive agreement was entered into last night to sell the Club to the Todd Boehly/Clearlake Capital consortium,’ Chelsea said in a statement.

“It is expected that the transaction will be completed on Monday. The Club will update further at that time,” the club said.

The final hurdle in the protracted process was cleared when the Portuguese government authorised Abramovich’s sale of the club earlier this week.

It came after the British government finally approved the takeover.

