Breaking: Final team Nigeria batch returns from Tokyo, Adekuoroye promises to bounce back

Few days after 2020 Olympics Games ended in Tokyo, Japan, final team Nigeria batch have returned to Abuja.

The team comprising athletes and officials who arrived via Nnamdi Azikiwe airport touched down around 12.45pm on Thursday.

Blueprint crew on ground reports that the team was received by jubilant sport-loving Nigerian fans and relatives at the airport.

Head coach of Nigeria Wrestling team, Aku Purity told Blueprint that despite slip in the expected performance, attention has been shifted to 2024 Olympics which is slated for Paris, France.

He said before then, the team will be well represented at the upcoming World Wrestling championship scheduled for October this year.

“We thank God for leading to and fro the Olympics. We also commend the Minister of Youth and Sports development for their steady support and encouragement.

“Our technical plans didn’t go as planned in Tokyo but that is in the past and we have learnt the lessons. We are now focused on the competitions ahead and our athletes will surely bounce back,” he said.

Also speaking, wrestler Odunayo Adekuoroye who was still pained by her early exit at the Tokyo Olympics assured of her readiness to bounce back better.