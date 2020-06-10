Breaking: Finally, APC panel grills Obaseki, Ize-Iyamu, 3 others



Contrary to speculations in some quarters, the incubent governor of Edo state and one of the governorship aspirants seeking the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Godwin Obaseki, is currently under going screening at the national secretariat of his party, the APC.

Four other aspirants have also been screened earlier.

The governor was screened at about 8:10pm on Wednesday’s evening.

Other aspirants who had earlier in the day went through the screening exercise include: Hon. Osaro Obaze, Engr. Chris Ogiemwonyi, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and Dr Pius Odubu.

There were initial tension in the camp of governor Obaseki, who had earlier reported for the exercice but hurriedly left after about five minutes and did not return till evening.

Our correspondent report that governor Obaseki, who arrived the party national secretariat at about 1:10, walked briskly to the conference room venue of the screening excercise however left after just five minutes and later returned at about 8pm in the evening for the exercise.

As at the time of filling this report only one aspirant Hon Matthew Aigbuhuenze Iduoriyekemwen is yet to be screened.

Although the two-day exercise continue on Thursday.

The seven man screening committee led by Prof. Jonathan Ayuba commenced the verification of the credentials of the six governorship aspirants at about 1 pm.

Speaking with newsmen earlier, Prof. Ayuba assured that his team would ensure due diligence in the screening process.

Ayuba urged the newsmen covering the exercise to be be factual in the reportage of the screening, adding that his committee should not be mistaken to that of a judicial panel of enquiry that has the final say on the fate of the aspirants.

