Breaking: Finally, APC zones National Chairman to North-central, Secretary to South-west

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has finally zoned it national chairman to the North-central while national Secretary position goes to the South-west.

In a statement just released by the Director Publicity Salihu Na’inna Dambatta, said the South-east will produce Deputy national chairman South, South-south to produce Deputy National Publicity Secretary among others.

See details below:

*APC CECPC Approves Zoning Formula for National Convention*



During its regular meeting on March 8, 2022, the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) approved the recommendations of the Committee on Zoning as detailed below:



*NORTH-CENTRAL*: Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger and Plateau States



1. National Chairman2. National Vice Chairman (North Central)3. Deputy National Secretary4. Deputy National Legal Adviser5. Deputy National Publicity Secretary6. Zonal Secretary7. Zonal Youth Leader8. Zonal Organising Secretary9. Zonal Women Leader10. Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD)11. National Ex – Officio Member



*SOUTH-SOUTH*: Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo and Rivers States



1. National Vice Chairman (South South)2. National Publicity Secretary3. National Women Leader4. Deputy National Treasurer5. Deputy National Welfare Secretary6. Zonal Secretary7. Zonal Youth Leader8. Zonal Organising Secretary9. Zonal Women Leader10. Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD) 11. National Ex – Officio Member

*SOUTH – WEST*: Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Oyo States

1. National Secretary2. National Vice Chairman (South West)3. National Youth Leader4. National Physically Challenged Leader5. Deputy National Auditor6. Zonal Secretary7. Zonal Youth Leader8. Zonal Organising Secretary9. Zonal Women Leader10. Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD)11. National Ex – Officio Member

*SOUTH-EAST*: Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States

1. Deputy National Chairman (South)2. National Vice Chairman (South East)3. National Treasurer4. National Welfare Secretary5. Deputy National Organising Secretary6. Zonal Secretary7. Zonal Youth Leader8. Zonal Organising Secretary9. Zonal Women Leader10. Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD)11. National Ex – Officio Member



*NORTH – EAST*: Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe States



1. Deputy National Chairman (North)2. National Auditor3. National Vice Chairman (North East)4. Deputy National Financial Secretary5. Deputy National Women Leader6. Zonal Secretary7. Zonal Youth Leader8. Zonal Organisig Secretary9. Zonal Women Leader10. Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD)11. National Ex – Officio Member

*NORTH -WEST*: Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara States



1. National Vice Chairman (North West)2. National Legal Adviser3. National Organising Secretary4. National Financial Secretary5. Deputy National Youth Leader6. Zonal Secretary7. Zonal Youth Leader8. Zonal Organising Secretary9. Zonal Women Leader10. Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD)11. National Ex-Officio Member

Zonal Representatives on the CECPC wil coordinate the process in each zones.



SIGNED:*Salisu Na’inna Ɗambatta*Director (Publicity)APC National Headquarters, Abuja.March 9, 2022.