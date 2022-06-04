Breaking: Finally Buhari backs Southern presidency, endorses power shift

The President Muhammadu Buhari has, finally endorsed a power shift to the South in 2023.
He made this known at a dinner with All Progressives Congress presidential aspirants in Abuja.
Details later..
Punch
The President Muhammadu Buhari has, finally endorsed a power shift to the South in 2023.
He made this known at a dinner with All Progressives Congress presidential aspirants in Abuja.
Details later..
Punch
Copyright © 2022 | About Us | Online Advert Rates | Mission Statement | Corporate Profile | Contact Us | Privacy Policy | Site Map