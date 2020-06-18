Breaking: Finally, Obaseki teams up with PDP ahead Edo guber

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, has reportedly joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of September guber poll.

The governor on Monday announced his resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC), three days after, the party’s screening committee disqualified him from partaking in its primaries over issues bordering on academic qualification.

Chairman of the PDP in Edo state, Mr. Tony Azegbemi said Obaseki has registered with the party, adding, “We are ready to welcome governor Obaseki and we are excited he is joining our party.”

He stated that the party card of the incumbent governor was ready.

According to him, “At the moment, Obaseki is in Abuja, but his card is ready and he has already registered with our party in his ward.

“I just finished a State Working Committee (SWC) meeting now, where we affirmed that we are welcoming him with open arms to our party.”

On the PDP’s governorship ticket, Azegbemi disclosed that the governor would go through the party’s constitutional processes.

Media aide to the governor, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, could not be reached for comment.