Breaking: Fire at Army headquarters!

An electrical fault has sparked fire Army Headquarters complex in Abuja.

This was disclosed by the Army Public Relations Officer Mohammed Yerima on Tuesday

MINOR FIRE INCIDENT AT ARMY HEADQUARTERS COMPLEX, ABUJA

Electrical fault sparked a minor fire incident at the Army Headquarters Complex, Abuja, Tuesday morning.

The incident which happened at about 10.15am was as a result of minor electrical fault in one of the offices.

The Army Headquarters complex is currently undergoing some renovation involving electrical rework.

The Nigerian Army Fire Service Department has since put out the fire. No casualty was recorded during the incident and normalcy has since returned to the complex.

MOHAMMED YERIMA

Brigadier General

Director Army Public Relations

2 March 2021

