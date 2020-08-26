Breaking: Fire engulfs popular bank’s building in Lagos

The building of one of the new generation banks, Access Bank, is currently on fire in Lagos.
According an witness, men of the Federal Fire Service are seen battling to put off the fire cause by petrol tank explosion.
Details loading…
The building of one of the new generation banks, Access Bank, is currently on fire in Lagos.
According an witness, men of the Federal Fire Service are seen battling to put off the fire cause by petrol tank explosion.
Details loading…
Copyright © 2020 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes
Leave a Reply