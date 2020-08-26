Breaking: Fire engulfs popular bank’s building in Lagos

August 26, 2020



The building of one of the new generation banks, Access Bank, is currently on fire in Lagos.

According an witness, men of the Federal Fire Service are seen battling to put off the fire cause by petrol tank explosion.

Details loading…

