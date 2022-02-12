Breaking: Fire guts Sheikh Gumi’s residence in Kaduna

Fire outbreak on Saturday gutted part of the residence of renowned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Gumi, in Kaduna.

Though, the cause of the fire outbreak was scanty as at the time of filing the report, a source who pleaded for anonymity, said the fire started at the section of the Islamiyya school.

‘We just saw smoke coming out from one of the classes. We immediately drew the attention of the people around and started fetching water to prevent the fire from reaching the other buildings,” he said.

