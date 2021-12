Two filling stations located close to Onitsha-Enugu expressway are said to have been engulfed by fire.

The incident which its cause was not ascertained as at the time of filling this report spilled to closeby buildings and vehicles.

Men of the state fire service are reportedly battling the fire incident in a bid to bring it under control.

A short video clip obtained via social media revealed a nearby persons clamouring for help to quench the ranging fire.

Details loading…