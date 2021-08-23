BREAKING: Fire outbreak pulls down furniture, other shops in Anambra community (VIDEO)

Raging fire on Monday consumed entire furniture and surrounding shops in Nibo, Awka South local government area Anambra state.

A video circulating on social media revealed that the shops are located along Amawbia-Nibo road, almost opposite a government-owned community health centre, popularly known as Maternity.

According to an eyewitness, the fire burnt commercial properties including ready-made upholstery house and office-fitted equipment worth millions of naira.

Officials of the state fire service were nowhere around until the fire burnt all items in the shops.

Also, there’s no official statement by authorities at the time of filling this report.