Breaking: Fire razes INEC office in Ogun [PICTURES]

Hakeem Adegbenro, Abeokuta

Fire has razed an Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office located at Iyana Mortuary, in Abeokuta, the state capital, overnight.

When Blueprint correspondent visited the location, it was observed that some of the offices have been damaged, indicating that some vital documents may have been lost in the inferno.

The cause of the fire remain sketchy as at the time of filling this report, as efforts to reach the commission’s information officer was not successful.

Details loading…