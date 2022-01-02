Breaking: First class traditional ruler, Olubadan, is dead

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Sunday morning joined his ancestors, aged 93.

Sources close to the Olubadan palace said the late monarch died early Sunday, January 2, 2021 in a hospital in Ibadan where he has been receiving treatment.

The late Oba Adetunji was born on August 26, 1928 and became the 41st Olubadan when he was coronated on March 4, 2016.

As at the time of filling this report, palace sources said it is only the Oyo state government that can make the official announcement on the demise of Oba Adetunji.

