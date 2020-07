The first Head of House (HoH) for the 2020 Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show has emerged.

She is Nengi. Nengi was selected Monday evening alongside Wathoni who was also selected as the Deputy Head of House.

Both Nengi and Wathoni now has access to the Head of House room.

They will head the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) house for one week.