Breaking: Folashade wins another gold in Powerlifting as Nigeria’s medals swell at 2020 Paralympic Games (VIDEO)

August 30, 2021




Her name is Oluwafemiayo Folashade, a Nigeriam athlete who just won gold medal in the Powerlifting event at the ongoing 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Shade did it in style victoriously with a new record of 152kg early Monday morning.

