Breaking: For joining governorship contest, Catholic church suspends priest

For joining the governorship race in Benue state under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the Catholic Diocese of Gboko has suspended Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia.

Alia reportedly picked the N50 million governorship form of the APC and had been cleared by the ruling party to participate alongside 11 there successful aspirants in the party’s primary.

In a statement released by William Avenya, Bishop of the Diocese, the Catholic Church does not allow her clerics to get involved in partisan politics on their own.

The statement stressed that Alia’s move to contest the governorship position of Benue, runs contrary to the vocation of Catholic priests.

The statement reads in part: “I write to communicate to you the suspension of my priest. Revd. Fr. Hyacinth Lormem ALIA from public ministry after series of admonitions to him Ex can, 1371, 2º CIC.

“The Mother church does not allow her clerics to get involved in partisan politics on their own Ex can. 285, 3 CIC. You are aware that my son, your brother and your priest has purchased the party forms to contest for the Office of the Governor of Benue State under the All Progressives Congress (APC), which is totally against our vocation.

“Therefore, to respond to the spiritual and pastoral needs of the Church in the Catholic Diocese of Gboko, I have suspended him from the exercise of sacred ministry.

“This canonical suspension takes effect from the moment it is communicated to him and lasts until he ceases from contumacy”.

