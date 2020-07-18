Breaking: Former Edo Assembly speaker is dead

A former speaker of the Edo state house of assembly and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Cheiftain, Garuba Zakawanu, has been reported dead.

Zakawanu died after a brief illness, according to African Independent Television (AIT).

