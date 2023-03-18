Breaking: Former Ekiti deputy governor dies on 2023 election day

The immediate past deputy governor of Ekiti State, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, is dead

Egbeyemi passed away at the early hours of Saturday morning, at a popular Multisystem Hospital in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital at 79.

Egbeyemi, a native of Ado-Ekiti, was born on May 8, 1944.

He later became a lawyer, before he delved into politics.

He served as Chairman, Ado Ekiti Local Government Area, between 1992-93 and later became deputy to Governor Kayode Fayemi, from 2018 to 2022.

The news of his sudden demise was still under wraps as at time of this report, but a close ally who worked with him as one of his principal officers disclosed that he died at a private hospital.

Details loading…

