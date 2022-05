A former Governor of Kano state and the current senator representing Kano Central, Ibrahim Shekarau, has dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress and defected to the New Nigeria Peoples Party.

Former House of Representatives member, Abdulmumin Jibrin, made this known via his twitter handle on Wednesday.

According to him, “Game over! Welcome to NNPP, Sen Ibrahim Shekarau.”

