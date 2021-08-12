Breaking: Former Nigeria President, Shehu Shagari’s wife is dead *See burial details

Hadiza Shagari, wife of former Nigeria’s President Shehu Shagari has died.

According to a statement by a family member, Capt. Muhammad Bala Shagari (rtd) said Hadiza died of COVID-19 complications on Thursday.

The statement said, “We regret to announce the demise of our beloved mother, Hajiya Hadiza Shehu Shagari, the wife of H.E late President Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari, GCFR (Turakin Sokoto).

“We lost her in the early hours of today, 12th August 2021, at about 3.00am, after battling COVID-19 at di Gwagwalada Isolation Centre inside Abuja.”

The late President’s wife will be buried in Abuja as from 4pm.