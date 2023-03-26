Breaking: Former Nigeria’s Vice President is dead

Former Vice President of Nigeria, General Donaldson Oladipo Diya, has passed.

According to one of his children, Prince Oyesinmilola Diya, who disclosed the information on behalf of the family in a message, said Diya died in the early hours of Sunday, March. 26.

He said, “On behalf of the entire Diya family home and abroad; We announce the passing on to Glory of our dear Husband, Father, Grandfather, brother, Lt- General Donaldson Oladipo Oyeyinka Diya (Rtd) GCON, LLB, BL, PSC, FSS, mni.

“Our dear Daddy passed onto glory in the early hours of 26th March 2023. Please keep us in your prayers as we mourn his demise in this period. Further announcements will be made public in due course.

“Barrister Prince Oyesinmilola Diya, on behalf of the family.”

Diya died at the age of 79.

He served as Chief of the General Staff, under the military Head of State, General Sani Abacha from 1994 until his arrest for treason in 1997.

He previously served as Chief of Defence Staff and was Military Governor of Ogun State from January 1984 to August 1985.

