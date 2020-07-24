Breaking: Former Reps Speaker Dogara pulls out of PDP, moves back to APC

Former Speaker of House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara is back to the All Progressives Congress (APC) fold.

Chairman of APC Caretaker and Convention Planning Committee and Governor of Yobe state Mai Mala Buni revealed this after he led Dogara to visit President Muhammadu Buhari inside Presidential Villa on Friday.

Blueprint reports that the former speaker declined to speak after meeting Buhari.

Dogara some weeks ago was in Ondo state where he carried out screening assignment for his former party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the forthcoming governorship election.

