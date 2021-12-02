Breaking: Former Senate President, Joseph Wayas, is dead

LP

The Second Republic Senate President, Dr Joseph Wayas, has died in a London hospital.

The Chief Press Secretary and Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River state, Mr Christian Ita, who made this known in a press statement said Dr Wayas died in the early hours of Tuesday.

The statement, made available to Blueprint in Calabar, Thursday, said Governor Ayade was pained by the departure of the Obanliku-born elder stateman, saying Dr Wayas’ death was a monumental loss to the State in particular and Nigeria as a whole.

The press statement further noted that Dr Wayas left indelible footprints on the sands of time.

“As a state, Cross River is in pains as we mourn the passing of our illustrious son. He was a rare gem. Dr Wayas’ demise is indeed a monumental loss to our dear state and Nigeria”, Ayade was quoted as saying in the statement.

“As Senate President, Dr Wayas contributed to the deepening of Nigeria’s democratic ethos through his robust and vibrant leadership of the upper legislative chamber.

“And since his retirement from active politics, the former Senate President had been playing a fatherly and stabilising role in the politics and affairs of our state,” it stated.

He condoled with Dr Wayas’ family and assured them that the former Senate President’s demise was a collective loss and the pains a shared one.

“We are with you in this moment of grief. We have you in our hearts and prayers,” he stated.