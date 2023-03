The death has occurred of former coach of the Nigeria’s female national team, Super Falcons, Ismaila Mabo.

This was confirmed to Blueprint by late Mabo’s sibling, Engr. Mansir Salihu Nakande early Monday morning.

He said: “The death of our elder brother, Ismaila Mabo, has occurred in the early hours of this Monday, after a protracted ilness.”

Late coach Mabo, died at the age of 80.

He said the funeral prayer will hold later on Monday morning.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp