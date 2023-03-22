Breaking: Former World Cup winner retires from football

Mesut Ozil, the former Arsenal, Real Madrid and Germany midfielder, has announced his retirement at the age of 34.

Writing on Instagram, Ozil said: “After thoughtful consideration, I’m announcing my immediate retirement from professional football.

“I’ve had the privilege to be a professional football player for almost 17 years now and I feel incredibly thankful for the opportunity.

“But in recent weeks and months, having also suffered some injuries, it’s become more and more clear that it’s time to leave the big stage of football.”

