Goalkeeper Francis Uzoho will mount the goal post for Nigeria’s Super Eagles as they face Central African Republic (CAR) on the matchday three of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Here is the starting lineup for Super Eagles…

Nigeria XI vs Central African Republic:

Uzoho – Aina, Ekong (c), Balogun, Collins – Onyeka, Aribo, Iheanacho – Simon, Ejuke, Osimhen.