Breaking: Frank Mba, 23 other CPs promoted to Police AIG rank, Egbetokun DIG

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has promoted Commissioner of Police Frank Mba and 23 others promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector General (AIG.

Also approved was the appointment of the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 7, Egbetokun Olukayode Adeolu, as a Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG).

The new DIG will be representing the South-West geopolitical zone of the country.

DIG Egbetokun will be replacing DIG Johnson Babatunde Kokumo who retired on March 15, 2023.

A press statement by PSC Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, late on Tuesday March 28 in Abuja, said the Commission also approved the promotion of 24 Commissioners of Police (CPs) to the next rank of AIG; just as 33 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) were promoted to the rank of CP.

The Commission also approved the promotion of 37 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP) to DCP; 118 Chief Superintendents of Police (CSPs) to ACP; 316 Superintendents of Police (SPs) to CSP; eight Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP) to Deputy Superintendents (DSP) and 61 Inspectors of Police to ASP 11.

Ani said the appointment and promotions were some of the highlights of the 19th plenary meeting of the PSC in Abuja on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 and presided over by Commission’s acting Chairman, Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi (retd).

The spokesperson said the PSC also considered and approved the confirmation and promotion of 4,449 ASPs.11 to ASP 1.

The Commission also approved the promotion of other senior Police Officers for outstanding performance and recognition from community leaders.

He listed the CPs promoted to rank of AIG to include: former CP Force Education, Rabi Umar; acting AIG Police Mobile Force, Mathew Akinyosola; acting AIG Zone 6, Calabar, Jonathan Towuru; acting AIG Zone 2, Sylvester Abiodun Alabi; acting AIG Zone 11 Osogbo, Akande Sikiru Kayode; Abimbola Adebola Shokoya; Christopher Adetokunbo Owolabi; and ,CP Workshop, Yusuf Chiromawa Usman.

Others are CP Kaduna state Command, Yekini Adio Ayoku; CP Eastern Ports, Calabar, Olofu Tony Adejoh; CP Force Headquarters, Aliyu Garba; ,CP Force Headquarters, Idris Dabban Dauda; CP Admin, Operations, DIG Operations,

Yusuf Ahmed Usman; acting AIG FCID, Alagbon close, Lagos, Babatunde Babata Ishola, Director Staff College Jos, Haladu Musa Ros-Amson; Commandant Police Detective College Enugu, Alexander Nengi Wannang; CP Delta, Ari Mohammed Ali: CP Nigerian Ports Authority, Lagos, Mamman Sanda Umar,; CP FCT,

Sadiq Idris Abubakar; CP Ogun, Emeka Frank Mba; CP Bayelsa Command, Benjamin Nebolisa Okolo; CP Ondo Command, Oyediran Adesoye Oyeyemi; Commandant, Police College Maiduguri, Babaji Sunday;and CP DFA FIB, Force Headquarters, Arungwa Nwazue Udochukwu.

The DCP include; Mohammed Bunu; Zubairu Abubakar; Fom Pam Joseph; Emuobo Fred Ekokotu; Garba Musa Yusuf; Fasuba Akinyele Olabode; Uzuegbu Kanayo; Garba Ahmed; Nemi Edwin Osigoboko Iwo; Hayatu Kaigama Ali; Nwonyi Policarp Emeka; Salman Dogo Garba; Musibau Omolabi Ajani; and Dungus Ali Munguno among others.

He stated that the CPs and DCPs appeared for an interactive/promotion interview, a condition for their consideration for promotion.

According to the spokesperson, the acting Chairman of the Commission, Justice Ogunbiyi, urged the newly promoted officers to rededicate themselves to the service of the nation.

She said the commission would continue to ensure that Police promotions were regular and motivational to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the officers.

