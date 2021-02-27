Breaking: Freed Kagara students, staff now in Minna, Journalists barred

The freed students, staff and family members abducted by bandits last week have arrived Minna under tight security.

The boys and others freed by the bandits were taken to the government hotel known as NSDC Suites, opposite Government House for refreshment.

However, journalists were prevented from getting close to the boys and were not allowed to take pictures by security agencies.

Although some pictures and video clips of the students at the point of release are already in circulation, government aides insisted that the boys cannot appear in public in their unkept condition as a result of which journalists were locked out of the hotel.

The police also came to clear journalists at the gate of the hotel, insisting that they do not want to see anyone around.