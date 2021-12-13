Breaking: Fresh 2021 UEFA Champions League last 16 draw completed, Manchester United dodge PSG, Chukwueze’s Villarreal face Juventus

Manchester United will play Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last 16 after the draw for the knockout stages took place for a second time.

A “technical problem” caused an error in the initial draw, which Uefa said had been “declared void”.

Spanish club, Villarreal where Nigeria’s Samuel Chukwueze is playing his trade will face Italia Seria A giants Juventus.

Holders Chelsea face Ligue 1 champions Lille and Premier League champions Manchester City come up against Portugal’s Sporting Lisbon.

Six-time winners Liverpool play three-time winners Inter Milan.

Champions League last-16 draw:

Red Bull Salzburg v Bayern Munich

Sporting Lisbon v Manchester City

Benfica v Ajax

Chelsea v Lille

Atletico Madrid v Manchester United

Villarreal v Juventus

Inter Milan v Liverpool

PSG v Real Madrid