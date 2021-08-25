Breaking: Fresh crisis erupts in Jos, Lalong re-imposes 24-hour curfew

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state has reinstated the 24-hour curfew earlier relaxed in Jos North Local Government Area following growing tensions arising from the attack on Yelwa Zangam village where many people were killed and properties destroyed.

A statement by Director of Press & Public Affairs to the governor Makut Simon Macham Wednesday, the 24 hour will come into force from 4pm Wednesday 25th August 2021 until further notice.

He said the decision became necessary following eminent threat to lives and properties within the Local Government Area and the need to forestall the breakdown of law and order.

He added that it will also enable security agencies deploy appropriately to maintain security as the search for the attackers of the villagers continues.

The governor has appealed to the citizens of Jos North to cooperate with the government by abiding to the 24-hour curfew, adding that security agencies have been mandated to ensure that those who violate the curfew are arrested.

He said the 6pm to 6am curfew in Jos South and Bassa LGAs still remains in place until further notice.

” Only people on essential duties such as health personnel, journalists, fire service and para-military and others, are to be exempted from the curfew but should carry means of identification with them at all times, ” he said.