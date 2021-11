The Imo State House of Assembly has impeached its Speaker, Rt. Hon. Paul Emeziem, during the House plenary session on Monday morning.

Blueprint gathered that his impeachment followed allegations of gross misconduct and abuse of office.

Up to 19 serving lawmakers were said to have impeached the speaker.

Shortly after, they immediately elected Rt. Hon. Kennedy Ibeh, the member representing Obowo State Constituency as the new speaker.

