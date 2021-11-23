Breaking: Fresh hurdles for Fani-Kayode as EFCC reopens ‘forgery’ case

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is at the moment grilling a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode.

The former minister was invited to answer questions relating to the forgery of a medical report which he allegedly procured to evade his trial before a Federal High Court in Lagos, Channels TV is reporting.

Fani-Kayode was said to have arrived at the Lagos Office of the commission in the company of his lawyer at about 1pm, according to EFCC officials.

He is still answering questions from the EFCC investigators as at the time of this report.

