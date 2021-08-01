Breaking: Fresh medal hopes rises for Team Nigeria as Enoch Adegoke, Tobi Amusan reach 2020 Olympics 100m final

Nigerians are now very much hopeful that Team Nigeria will finally win medals at the ongoing 2020 Olympic Games after three Nigerians – Enoch Adegoke, Ese Brume and Tobi Amusan qualified for the final.

Team Nigeria began on a wrong foot with different set backs but the coast is now clearer with current feat by the Nigerians.

Adegoke is first Nigeria to reach 100 m final at the Olympics in 25 years while Amusan won her race and qualified for the final of the 110m hurdles event with a time of 12.61s at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Brume leaped to a joyous moment after nicking 6.75 long stretch in the long jump on Sunday morning.