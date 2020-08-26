Breaking: From Leicester, Chilwell completes Chelsea switch

Ben Chilwell has become a Blue with the left-back signing a five-year contract, according to Chelsea official website on Wednesday evening

Chilwell is one of the most established and promising full-backs in the Premier League having made over 120 appearances for Leicester City since his debut as an 18-year-old back in October 2015.



An England international who likes to attack from left-back, contributing with assists and the occasional goal, Chilwell is equally adept at the defensive side of the game and has been a key figure in Leicester’s increasingly resilient rearguard in recent years.



In his most recent campaign at the King Power Stadium he featured on 33 occasions for Brendan Rodgers’ side, scoring three goals as the Foxes finished fifth.

