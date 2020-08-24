Breaking: From Leverkusen, Chelsea strike huge deal with Havertz

Chelsea are on the verge of smashing their transfer record to sign Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth £90million.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder has been Frank Lampard’s No 1 target this summer and is now on the verge of concluding a move to Stamford Bridge after a breakthrough in talks.

Chelsea have reached an agreement with Leverkusen to pay a fee of £72m plus add-ons rising to £90m and are preparing to complete the final paperwork on the transfer this week.

Havertz is due to fly to London over the coming days to sign on the dotted line on a five-year contract.

Chelsea have been relentlessly pursuing the German star over the past few months and are now finally set to get the deal over the line.

The deal for Havertz will see Chelsea eclipse the club-record £72m fee they paid for Kepa Arrizabalaga in 2018.

The midfielder is widely regarded as one of the most exciting emerging talents in Europe and marks yet another coup for Lampard, who is looking to build on an encouraging first season in charge.

Havertz, who finished the season with 18 goals and nine assists in all competitions, will follow big-money signings Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech through the doors at Chelsea.

Lampard is planning a huge rebuild this summer and has no intentions to stop spending with Leicester’s Ben Chilwell and Brighton defender Ben White both targets.

The Blues legend led the team to a fourth-placed finish last term but has underlined his ambitions to improve on that next season by making some eye-catching signings.

Chelsea begin their Premier League campaign away to Brighton on September 14, followed by a game against champions Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.