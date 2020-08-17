Breaking: From Manchester City, David Silva returns to Spain, joins Real Sociedad

David Silva has signed a two-year contract with Real Sociedad after his Manchester City contract expired.

The 34-year-old playmaker was heavily-linked with a switch to Serie A side Lazio.

They were believed to have offered him a luxury home, private plane rides and £50,000-a-week to tempt him to Italy.

But Sociedad surprised everyone by announcing the City legend was signing for them.

The transfer announcement comes just hours after City announced plans to build a statue of Silva at the Etihad Stadium.

Having signed from Valencia in 2010, he made 436 appearances and helped City win 14 trophies.

City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said: “David is a transformational player, a quiet leader who has inspired everyone around him.

“David’s statue will act as a lasting reminder of the wonderful moments that he gave us, not only as an incredible footballer, but as an inspiring ambassador who represented this football club with great dignity at all times.”

The statue will be unveiled next year along with another tribute dedicated to ex-City captain Vincent Kompany, who left the club last year.

