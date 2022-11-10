Breaking: FRSC confirms 11 dead in Kogi road crash

No fewer than 11 people were burnt dead and seven injured in a multiple crash that occurred Thursday, along Ejule-Ochadamu by Olofu Bridge, Ochadamu in Kogi state.

In a statement signed by the Spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Bisi Kazeem, on Thursday, the accident involved 20 vehicles including a truck, a tanker, 12 cars, and six bikes.

Kazeem said, “The Corps Marshal has directed adequate deployment of personnel to ensure prompt clearing of obstructions and free flow of traffic on the affected part of the road.

“While decrying the dangers and damages that come from poor vehicle maintenance, wanton neglect of signs and warnings about mechanical deficiencies in the vehicle and driving against legal speed limit, the Acting Corps Marshal further directed Commanding Officers to intensify sensitisation and routine inspection for all fleet operators nationwide.

“He concluded by admonishing the public to always patronise the FRSC toll free line 122 and the National Traffic Radio 107.1 FM which are always available for all road users to report emergencies at any given time.”

The Corps said investigation further revealed that the main causes of the crash and subsequent fire outbreak that claimed the innocent lives of the victims were road obstruction and brake failure.