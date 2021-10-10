Breaking: Fuel scarcity averted as NUPENG calls off proposed strike

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) on Sunday evening has called off its proposed strike.

NUPENG’s President, Comrade William Akporeha, and the General Secretary, ComradeAfolabi Olawale revealed this in a press statement.

Part of the statement reads: “The leadership of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers hereby announced the suspension of the intended withdrawal of the services of Petroleum Tanker Drivers earlier scheduled to commence midnight of Sunday, 10th October 2021 following the understanding reached with the Union by the management of NNPC at a meeting held in Ibadan, Oyo State, today, 10th October 2021 and the expected outcome of the follow up meeting that is scheduled to hold on Tuesday, 12, October 2021 in Abuja as contained in the communique issued today.

“The suspension of our planned action is predicated on our belief that the understanding reached with the government today as well as at meeting of Tuesday 12th, October 2021 will be fulfilled to the letters.

“We wish to clearly made it known to all well meaning Nigerians that have variously appealed to us on these issues that our plan was not intended to inflict further pains on Nigerians but to ensure observance of minimum safety on our highways for the good of lives and properties.”