Breaking: G-5 governors, Bala in closed-door meeting in Bauchi 

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state alongside Governors of Abia, Benue and Enugu states are currently in a closed door meeting with their colleagues in Bauchi, Bala Mohammed at Ramat House, Bauchi.

Governor Wike while speaking before the meeting went into a closed door, said members of the G-5 group will support the Bauchi governor to succeed in his reelection bid in 2023 election.

“We came to solidarize with our friend, the Governor of Bauchi State, I know he is seeking for reelection and what we are doing is to look at our colleagues who are in need of our support. This visit will afford us the opportunity to discuss with him on area of advice.

“His Excellency, Governor Bala has done a lot in Bauchi and I know Bauchi people will vote for him again in 2023.

Responding, Governor Bala expressed gratitude to the PDP governors for the visit, describing it as a great honor.

“Today I am very very happy to receive my friends, members of G-5 team, I am highly connected with each of them. In politics, you go with the people you shared things in common and I must thank them for looking at my challenges of my anti-party issue in Bauchi.”